Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NY woman charged with assaulting infant

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOWLER, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County woman faces charges after police say she shook a five-month-old infant, causing a brain injury.

It happened last week in the town of Fowler. New York State Police say Tiara Allen, 25, of Gouverneur, was taking care of her boyfriend’s five-month-old child when she became frustrated with the child’s crying and began to shake the child. The became unresponsive and was taken to Gouverneur Hospital -- and later transferred to Syracuse -- with brain injuries. The child is listed in stable condition.

Allen was arrested Thursday and charged with reckless assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesburg lightning Thursday night. Courtesy: Tara Douglas
Vt., NH residents told to brace for flash floods, power outages
Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's media briefing.
Vt. officials say dangerous storms will complicate flood recovery
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
The scene from East Barre Wednesday. Courtesy: John E. Raper
Vermont Emergency Management provides flooding update
File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries

Latest News

cute dog named butters
Pets with Potential: Butters
File photo
Flooded garden veggies unsafe to eat
File photo
Standing water a breeding ground for mosquitoes and viruses they transmit
Raw Video: Gov. Scott media briefing