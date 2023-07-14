NY woman charged with assaulting infant

FOWLER, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County woman faces charges after police say she shook a five-month-old infant, causing a brain injury.

It happened last week in the town of Fowler. New York State Police say Tiara Allen, 25, of Gouverneur, was taking care of her boyfriend’s five-month-old child when she became frustrated with the child’s crying and began to shake the child. The became unresponsive and was taken to Gouverneur Hospital -- and later transferred to Syracuse -- with brain injuries. The child is listed in stable condition.

Allen was arrested Thursday and charged with reckless assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.