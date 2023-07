SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet With Potential is a 5-year-old dog named Butters.

A sad fact about Butters is that he’s currently recovering from a torn ACL. An awesome fact about Butters is that he’s playful and kind.

Find out more about this pup and other furry friends at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

