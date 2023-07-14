Advertise With Us
As roads are repaired, dairy milk dumping eases

By Alek Lashomb
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Damaged roads this week forced some farmers to dump milk while others are scrambling to find feed for their herds.

From East Montpelier to Waterbury, Richmond, Essex, and South Burlington, we spoke with several farmers coming to terms with the storm. They say trucks picking up their milk were behind schedule because the roads were so bad. In some parts of the state, farmers had to dump milk because trucks couldn’t reach them.

Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says as more roads reopen, the problem is getting better but that the milk dumping is devastating. “A gallon of milk that you have to throw away is a sad day for a farmer. That’s the revenue stream for a farm and that’s a loss because that’s turned into valuable product to feed us,” he said.

Farmers we spoke to say their biggest problem is damage to their feed crops. Most of them are still trying to evaluate just how much they lost.

Tebbetts says farmers should be documenting their losses and that the ag agency has other resources ready to help.

