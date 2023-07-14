Advertise With Us
Swift water rescue teams saved lives during peak of flooding

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - When floodwaters were at their highest, swift water rescue teams -- some from as far away as North Carolina -- made more than 200 rescues around the state.

Throughout the last week, rescue crews have been hard at work in Vermont’s hardest-hit areas.

A Northfield resident escaped rising flood waters after getting pulled into a rescue boat and taken away from danger.

In another rescue, crews from New Hampshire waded through ripping flood waters to get to a woman stranded in her car. “One of the teams from Bedford made an unbelievable rescue of a woman in a car next to a river. If that team hadn’t been there, she would have died for sure,” said Michael Cannon with Vermont’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.

Cannon was responsible for coordinating and bringing in teams from around the country to support rescue efforts during peak flooding.

He says over the course of the week, the various teams performed 212 rescues. “We’re really proud of those numbers. We’re proud of the people we were able to bring in. They were very passionate about doing what they did for the state, whether it was an out-of-state team or an in-state team,” he said.

Cannon says during Tropical Storm Irene, the state had roughly a quarter of the total resources on hand than it had during this storm. “Without the folks doing the rescues -- I am nothing without the folks doing the rescues. We coordinated here but it was the men and women on the scene doing the rescues that we need to be proud of, right?” he said.

Cannon says crews from several states will remain in Vermont throughout the weekend. Crews from Connecticut left the state Friday. The remaining crews will be stationed across the state as more wet weather is expected Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

