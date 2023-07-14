WATCH LIVE: Gov. Phil Scott to provide flooding recovery update

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state officials will provide a flood recovery media briefing Friday morning.

Watch live on Channel 3 and WCAX.com at 11 a.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

The governor on Thursday submitted a request for a major disaster declaration to help unlock more federal money to help communities hit hardest by the flooding.

A wave of strong thunderstorms that rolled through the region Thursday night caused upwards of 18,000 power outages but avoided any additional major flooding, according to state officials. More rain is expected Sunday.

