WATCH LIVE AND HELP: Weston Theatre Company Flood Relief Livestream

Weston Community Theatre announces their flood relief livestream on their website July 14, 2023.
Weston Community Theatre announces their flood relief livestream on their website July 14, 2023.(WCAX Staff)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Historic flooding dealt a serious blow to the Weston Theatre Company Monday, as catastrophic flooding filled the Weston Playhouse. In a media release, the company calls the damage worse than they experienced during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

On Friday night, July 14, the cast of Weston Theatre’s planned “Buddy: the Buddy Holly Story,” have organized a benefit concert performance for the theatre. The benefit is free, and being live-streamed courtesy of Greater Northshire Access Television.

WCAX is supporting the livestream by sharing it on 3 News Now over the air on channel 3.6 and online by clicking here, then choosing “WCAX 3 News Now” next to the player window.

According to GNAT-TV Executive Director Tammie Reilly, “Community Media is all about connecting communities and empowering people to share their voices. GNAT-TV is proud to play a role in helping these performers from Weston Theater Company bring their spirit of resilience and hope to the wider world.”

The livestream is available at https://gnat-tv.org/live/ on July 14 at 7:00 PM and on social at the Weston Theater Company Facebook Page @westontheater.

It will also be distributed at:

GNAT-TV Comcast Cable Channel 1074.

GNAT-TV Channels on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Search: GNAT-TV

GNAT-TV Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/GNATaccess

GNAT-TV Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GNATtelevision

