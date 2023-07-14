WATCH LIVE AND HELP: Weston Theatre Company Flood Relief Livestream

WESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Historic flooding dealt a serious blow to the Weston Theatre Company Monday, as catastrophic flooding filled the Weston Playhouse. In a media release, the company calls the damage worse than they experienced during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

On Friday night, July 14, the cast of Weston Theatre’s planned “Buddy: the Buddy Holly Story,” have organized a benefit concert performance for the theatre. The benefit is free, and being live-streamed courtesy of Greater Northshire Access Television.

WCAX is supporting the livestream by sharing it on 3 News Now over the air on channel 3.6 and online by clicking here, then choosing “WCAX 3 News Now” next to the player window.

According to GNAT-TV Executive Director Tammie Reilly, “Community Media is all about connecting communities and empowering people to share their voices. GNAT-TV is proud to play a role in helping these performers from Weston Theater Company bring their spirit of resilience and hope to the wider world.”

The livestream is available at https://gnat-tv.org/live/ on July 14 at 7:00 PM and on social at the Weston Theater Company Facebook Page @westontheater.

It will also be distributed at:

GNAT-TV Comcast Cable Channel 1074.

GNAT-TV Channels on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Search: GNAT-TV

GNAT-TV Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/GNATaccess

GNAT-TV Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GNATtelevision

