Welch calls for flooding relief funding on Senate floor

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - While people are on the ground cleaning up after the storm, Senator Peter Welch takes the plea to the senate floor to get relief funding.

He was in front of lawmakers Thursday to explain the urgent need to deliver federal money to Vermonters.

He said the storm produced up to nine inches of rain and caused catastrophic flooding.

“Senator Sanders, Congresswoman Balint and I certainly were very proud of the Vermont response, from the Governor to the administrators, to the press. We’ve got a job here, and we’ve got to do that which only the federal government can do, and that’s provide those financial resources to help folks when there’s been a weather emergency where they live. And if there’s any base-level function of government, it’s to stand up and help folks,” said Sen. Welch.

While Welch calls the situation sad, he also called it inspiring. During a tour of the damage, he says he saw the extraordinary response.

