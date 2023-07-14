BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday had a very active afternoon and evening, with widespread strong to severe thunderstorms, and many reports of wind damage. There was also some hail, and even a couple of funnel clouds: one in St. Lawrence County, New York, and one near Waitsfield, Vermont. However, they did not reach the ground and form into actual tornadoes.

Today won’t be nearly as active as yesterday, but the front is hung up near New Hampshire, and this will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms today, mainly south and east of the Champlain Valley. A few thunderstorms may be strong near the Massachusetts border, so be aware that isolated flash flooding is possible, especially with any strong storms, but it will be nothing like yesterday. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday is shaping up to be a decent day. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but we’re expecting a mainly dry day, which is what we need. It will be warm and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In the extended period, the day we’ll be watching in particular will be Sunday. Another low pressure will bring showers that day with possibly heavy downpours, especially early. There is the chance for thunderstorms. With all the recent rain and saturated ground, there is the chance for additional flooding. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this system.

Next week is looking drier, thankfully, though a front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry, with highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s. Fingers crossed we continue to get more days like that in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.