BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last thing we needed was another active weather day, but it was exactly what we got. The last of the strong to severe thunderstorms are exiting the area to the east this evening, although the risk for rapid water rises and flash flooding will continue a bit longer. Continue to stay alert and heed any warnings that are issued for your area.

Light to moderate rain will linger a couple hours behind the main line of storms, but most of that should be done by midnight. Friday will start dry, but there will once again be a chance for scattered thunderstorms late in the day. It won’t be anything like today, and any storms will be hit or miss and garden variety. Any additional rainfall won’t be good, but impacts should be limited. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Chances for storms will be much more limited Saturday. With more sun, temperatures will get well into the 80s. Sunday will feature better chances for rain, which we will continue to monitor for impacts on our drenched soils. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible into early next week, but it doesn’t look as widespread or intense as anything we’ve seen this week.

Stay safe and have a great evening.

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.