Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Jess Langlois)
By Jess Langlois
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last thing we needed was another active weather day, but it was exactly what we got. The last of the strong to severe thunderstorms are exiting the area to the east this evening, although the risk for rapid water rises and flash flooding will continue a bit longer. Continue to stay alert and heed any warnings that are issued for your area.

Light to moderate rain will linger a couple hours behind the main line of storms, but most of that should be done by midnight. Friday will start dry, but there will once again be a chance for scattered thunderstorms late in the day. It won’t be anything like today, and any storms will be hit or miss and garden variety. Any additional rainfall won’t be good, but impacts should be limited. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Chances for storms will be much more limited Saturday. With more sun, temperatures will get well into the 80s. Sunday will feature better chances for rain, which we will continue to monitor for impacts on our drenched soils. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible into early next week, but it doesn’t look as widespread or intense as anything we’ve seen this week.

Stay safe and have a great evening.

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
Devastating videos and photos of the flooding and damage keep pouring into our newsroom from...
Viewers share devastating scenes of flooding, damage from across our region
Gov. Phil Scott visited Barre flood damage with FEMA officials Wednesday.
Vt. officials tour flood damage, urge vigilance
File Image
Police: Burlington woman’s death considered suspicious

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast