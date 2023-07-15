Food replacement and safety for flood victims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to property and power loss, folks impacted by the flood should be prepared to lose some food. The CDC advises throwing away all perishable food not properly cooled due to power outages, food that may have come into contact with flood water, including home-canned goods. Anything that doesn’t look, smell or feel right needs to be discarded. While this may be another terrible loss after facing many others those who are struggling financially, like those on EBT, qualify for replacements if they make a report in the next ten days.

“People who participate in Three Squares Vermont, and have experienced loss of food can apply for replacement benefits. So if you are someone who has experienced flood loss due to flooding or due to power outages, or another similar disasters please contact the department of children and families.” said Ivy Enoch with Hunger Free Vermont

For more information on what food to throw away, eligibility or how to claim replacement benefits click this link.

