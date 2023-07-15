LIVE ON WCAX TONIGHT AT 6PM: Vermont flood relief fundraiser - you can help

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the historic devastation Vermont is experiencing, National Life Group has turned the Do Good Fest into a live, acoustic performance televised on WCAX Channel 3 CBS on Saturday, July 15, as well as aired live on Star 92.9 FM and livestreamed for viewers across Vermont, the nation and globally.

All week, Vermonters, their extended families and friends across the globe have asked how they can help respond to the devastating July floods. The National Life Group Do Good Fest is the first major opportunity to highlight the need and celebrate Vermont with good vibes and great music to give everyone the chance to help support the rebuilding of Vermont through online donations.

WCAX’s Darren Perron and Cat Viglienzoni, along with Star 92.9′s Mike Czarny and Mary Cenci will co-host the livestreamed event. On Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. you can catch live performances by several bands. Online livestream coverage for the event is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kInQwfzbzk

Performances are scheduled as follows:

6:00 p.m. - All Night Boogie Band

6:30 p.m. - Fastball

7:15 p.m. - lovelytheband

8:00 p.m. - Plain White T’s

Co-hosts will be speaking with special guests in between sets to hear more about how the flooding is impacting the community and how anyone can help recovery efforts.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023. The Vermont Community Foundation is a well-known and reputable non-profit, with more than 35 years of experience managing community charity and investment. In a statement, Dan Smith, president and CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation, said the fund will help Vermont rebuild and pull together in a time of great need.

“One of the defining truths about Vermont is that Vermonters look out for one another,” Smith said. “We saw it during the pandemic; we saw it during Tropical Storm Irene. As we watch the updates come in from across the state today, we see it again. Emergency responders, public safety officers, federal and state agencies, businesses, and volunteers coming together to manage a major crisis as it unfolds.”

Viewers can help by tuning in; the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 is open for donations now.

