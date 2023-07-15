Middlebury fire department warns of potential Otter Creek flooding

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As most Vermont communities clean up from this week’s flooding Middlebury remains on alert for more.

People who live along otter creek are encouraged to prepare for possible evacuations this weekend.

“The otter creek is the only river in Vermont still at flood stage,” Middlebury fire chief David Shaw said. “If you lived on the otter creek I’d be cognizant of my surroundings, otter creek will reach levels it hasn’t reached in a long time.”

With more rain forecasted throughout the weekend, Chief Shaw says his swift water rescue team is standing by for potential evacuations. A crew from Michigan is also stationed in town.

Chief Shaw said Otter Creek is predicted to crest around late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

He said the surrounding swamps near the creek are overwhelmed.

”All the extra swamps are full, they’re filled to capacity, we’ve seen the water levels rise,” Shaw said.

Caitlin Harder lives along Otter Creek and she says she has a plan in place.

“My parents live in East Middlebury, water levels get too high, I’ll head to my parents place,” Harder said.

Chief Shaw is encouraging any residents who live along the creek pack a to-go bag.

First responders are also keeping an eye on the new haven and east Middlebury rivers.

Shaw said the army corps of engineers reinforced those river banks after 2011 so they don’t pose as much risk.

“We’ve learned from Irene and put in the extra work to keep the safe,” Shaw said.

