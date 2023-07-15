Advertise With Us
National Weather Service urges preparations for more rainfall Sunday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service states that (Saturday) is the day to prepare.

Flood Watches are in effect for Sunday for much of Vermont and Essex county New York.

They are urging everyone to check on culverts and other water flow structures for any potential debris or blockages. Try to maintain them and keep them cleared to prevent future flooding damage.

They say rainfall is expected to move into New York and Vermont around daybreak Sunday and due to existing saturated soils, they believe the majority of the rainfall will go directly into surface runoff into streams, creeks and culverts before possibly flooding roads.

Sunday afternoon, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will redevelop with rainfall rates possibly in excess of an inch per hour.

NWS Burlington sayss while they are not expecting the flooding severity of last week, there is still a potential for washed out roads and landslides.

