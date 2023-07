MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are reporting that the area of 875 Smead Rd. in Salisbury is closed due to environmental hazards.

Also in Middlebury, they have closed US Route 7 in both directions near ‘Three Mile Bridge Rd.’ due to flooding.

Motorists should seek alternate routes in those areas.

