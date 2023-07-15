Tornado touches down in Rutland County

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Rutland County Thursday.

NWS says it was an EF-0 twister in Benson with winds up to 85-miles-per-hour.

They do say it’s possible the tornado lifted and touched down several times.

That same tornado continued its path in the Sudbury area.

Channel Three has confirmed, one person was hit with flying debris during a micro-burst in Shoreham.

That person sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.