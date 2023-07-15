Advertise With Us
Tornado touches down in Rutland County

Tornado touches down in Benson, VT
Tornado touches down in Benson, VT(Courtesy: Cindy Lee)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Rutland County Thursday.

NWS says it was an EF-0 twister in Benson with winds up to 85-miles-per-hour.

They do say it’s possible the tornado lifted and touched down several times.

That same tornado continued its path in the Sudbury area.

Channel Three has confirmed, one person was hit with flying debris during a micro-burst in Shoreham.

That person sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Hinesburg lightning Thursday night. Courtesy: Tara Douglas
Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's media briefing.
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
The scene from East Barre Wednesday. Courtesy: John E. Raper
File photo
