Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont chefs whip up warm meals for flooding victims

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An organization called World Central Kitchen cooked up a way to help Vermonters affected by the floods.

Vermont restaurants, food trucks, and home cooks are bringing meals to communities.

Chefs for Vermont has become a popular hashtag on social media to help get the word out and let people know where they’ll be.

The last couple of days, EL Gato Cantina food truck has been in Johnson.

They served more than 300 meals.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesburg lightning Thursday night. Courtesy: Tara Douglas
Vt., NH residents told to brace for flash floods, power outages
Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's media briefing.
Vt. officials say dangerous storms will complicate flood recovery
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
The scene from East Barre Wednesday. Courtesy: John E. Raper
Vermont Emergency Management provides flooding update
File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries

Latest News

El Gato chefs
Vermont chefs whip up warm meals for flooding victims
As most Vermont communities clean up from this week’s flooding Middlebury remains on alert for...
Middlebury fire department warns of potential Otter Creek flooding
Tornado touches down in Benson, VT
Tornado touches down in Rutland County
Waterbury man cited for attempted arson