Vermont chefs whip up warm meals for flooding victims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An organization called World Central Kitchen cooked up a way to help Vermonters affected by the floods.

Vermont restaurants, food trucks, and home cooks are bringing meals to communities.

Chefs for Vermont has become a popular hashtag on social media to help get the word out and let people know where they’ll be.

The last couple of days, EL Gato Cantina food truck has been in Johnson.

They served more than 300 meals.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.