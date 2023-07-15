Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont State Police search for missing woman

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking for help locating a missing Burlington woman. Just before 9:30 p.m. last night, state police say they received a call about a car that was parked on the side of Dugway Road in Richmond for several hours. Police determined the car belongs to 25-year-old Katie Hartnett. Who has not been seen since 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police say at this point her disappearance is not considered suspicious. She is described as 5-foot-2 with hazel eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Williston barracks.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Vt. flooding
File photo
Do Good Fest transformed into online benefit for flood victims
BPD suspect surveillance still.
Burlington Police seek person of interest in Old North End robbery
Tornado touches down in Benson, VT
Tornado touches down in Rutland County
More rain is in the forecast just as Vermonters try to dry out their homes but Barre business...
Barre cat café tries to land on its feet after flooding

Latest News

Addison County First Responders on standby as flood risk persists
MAX ADVANTAGE FORECAST 7-15-23
file
Food replacement and safety for flood victims
Flood and Food Safety