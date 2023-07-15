Vermont State Police search for missing woman

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking for help locating a missing Burlington woman. Just before 9:30 p.m. last night, state police say they received a call about a car that was parked on the side of Dugway Road in Richmond for several hours. Police determined the car belongs to 25-year-old Katie Hartnett. Who has not been seen since 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police say at this point her disappearance is not considered suspicious. She is described as 5-foot-2 with hazel eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Williston barracks.

