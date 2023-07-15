Waterbury man cited for attempted arson

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterbury man is caught trying to burn down a home with the owners inside.

Vermont State Police say around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, 51-year-old John Neville placed a Molotov cocktail outside a home on Sweet Street. Police say he attempted to light it but failed.

Police issued a search warrant at Neville’s home Friday finding more evidence.

Neville was issued a citation through his attorney to appear at the criminal court on July 27th.

