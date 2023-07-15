Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Waterbury man cited for attempted arson

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Waterbury man is caught trying to burn down a home with the owners inside.

Vermont State Police say around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, 51-year-old John Neville placed a Molotov cocktail outside a home on Sweet Street. Police say he attempted to light it but failed.

Police issued a search warrant at Neville’s home Friday finding more evidence.

Neville was issued a citation through his attorney to appear at the criminal court on July 27th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesburg lightning Thursday night. Courtesy: Tara Douglas
Vt., NH residents told to brace for flash floods, power outages
Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's media briefing.
Vt. officials say dangerous storms will complicate flood recovery
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
The scene from East Barre Wednesday. Courtesy: John E. Raper
Vermont Emergency Management provides flooding update
File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries

Latest News

Stuck in Vt: Catastrophic flooding in Vermont
Free meals and supplies available this weekend
Sen. Sanders discusses deluge of destruction
As roads are repaired, dairy milk dumping eases