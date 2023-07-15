What-to-do: Saturday, July 15

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday

National Life Group’s “Do good fest” is moving to livestream to fundraise for Vermont disaster recovery. Watch Plain White T’s -- Lovely the Band -- Fast Ball -- and All Night Boogie band right here on Channel 3. The event will be a global fundraiser to support rebuilding Vermont. It starts at 6:00 p.m. tonight. The livestream will be hosted by our own Darren and Cat along with Star 92.9′S Mike and Mary. Tune in and donate to help rebuild Vermont.

The show must go on, the Capital City’s Famers Market will be running at a temporary location this week at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. It begins at 9:00 a.m. The Agency of Agriculture says famers in our state have lost millions of dollars from flood damage, and one of the best things you can do to support them is attend your local famers’ market. You can meet some of those most affected and learn more about farm damage by speaking to growers this morning.

If you’re not too busy, get involved in the community. Register to volunteer at Vermont.gov/volunteer. Work with government and nonprofit partners across Vermont to meet unmet needs, check on those who are isolated, and help clean up from the storm. The devastation from this week will not go forgotten, and they encourage everyone who can to get up, get out there, and stay Vermont strong.

