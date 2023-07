BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Only a few, widely scattered thunderstorms developed Friday, though they were on the strong side. We’ll take as much dryness as we can get.

Today is shaping up to be a decent day. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but we’re expecting a mainly dry day, which is what we need. It will be warm and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In the extended period, the day we’ll be watching in particular will be Sunday. Another low pressure will bring showers that day with possibly heavy downpours, especially early. There is the chance for thunderstorms. With all the recent rain and saturated ground, there is the chance for additional flooding. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this system.

Next week is looking drier, thankfully, though a front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry, with highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s. Fingers crossed we continue to get more days like that in the near future.

