19-year-old firefighter dies battling Canadian wildfire, officials say

REVELSTOKE, B.C. (CTV Network) – A 19-year-old woman was killed while battling a fire in British Columbia on Thursday, according to officials.

Devyn Gale is being remembered by friends and family for her strong work ethic.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Gale died around 3:30 p.m.

Gale was working alongside a team clearing brush in a remote area where a small fire had started. Her group lost contact with her and later found her under a fallen tree. She was given first aid and rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Officials have not said which fire she was battling at the time.

There are several wildfires currently burning in the Revelstoke area, two of which are considered to be out of control.

Premier David Eby is offering his condolences.

“It’s hard to think of a more dramatic example of sacrifice and commitment to the people of British Columbia than putting your life on the line,” he said. “Going out to the front lines to fight forest fires. This is a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.”

Canadian authorities are now investigating Gale’s death.

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz said the loss is hitting the tight-knit community particularly hard.

“Here in my office, we are looking at each other this morning going well,” he said. “We’re just really sad and then we look and say, you know, ‘What can we do and at this point?’ We feel kind of hopeless.”

The British Columbia Wildfire Service said this fire season is expected to be the province’s worst on record.

An additional 1,000 foreign firefighters have been asked to join the frontlines.

There are currently about 360 active fires burning across British Columbia.

Gale’s death is a tragic reminder of how dangerous the situation is.

