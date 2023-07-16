Humans remains discovered in Colchester Sunday

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police say that just before 3:30 Sunday afternoon they recieved a call that humans remains were discovered.

Colchester Police Marine Unit say the skeletal bones were floating about 6 feet from the shore on Colchester Point Rd. They recovered the remains and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and autopsy.

Police are saying that at this time there is no foul play suspected.

WCAX will have more information as it becomes available.

