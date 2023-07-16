IRS grants Vermonters tax relief after flood

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Internal Revenue Service announced a tax relief program for victims of Vermont flooding. Quarterly reports, payroll, tax returns and other IRS related items now have an extended deadline, most until November 15. Vermonters also have the option of claiming disaster-related casualty losses on their federal income tax return. Clean-up and emergency out of pocket expenses may be tax deductible.

“Tax relief might not be the first thing that people might think of when it comes to a disaster or recovering from a disaster. There’s a lot of other things that take place before we start thinking about our tax situation. But we want people to be aware, and hopefully it gives them a little but of breathing room.” said IRS spokesperson, Lauren Winebrenner

All reliefs will be automatically applied to Vermont residents. The technicalities of casualty losses and specific deadlines are complicated. To find out more information and to see what relief you qualify for, visit the IRS website.

