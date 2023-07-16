Marshfield residents remain resilient

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Small towns across Vermont are working to assess the damage to homes, and infrastructure brought by the flood. After a chilling night of watching the river next to their 100-year-old house rise to the basement, Adam and his family were asleep until they heard a knock on the door.

“In the middle of the night, Lucas, who had the tiny house in the field, he heard it hit the bridge, it smashed, and he watched it crumble under there,” mirth maker Adam Woogmaster said. “He’d been living in there, he’d been fully living in there for two months and then the flood happened.”

Adam and his family took Lucas, and whatever he could grab into their home.

“There’s pretty significant sort of damage. It tore off a corner of the barn and it filled our basement with water,” Woogmaster said. “It’s a very old house and the water came all in everywhere, so I’m a little worried about structural compromise, but we’ll find out.”

Most of Marshfield lives in Rt. 2, which is bordered by the Winooski River. With under 2,000 residents, people there say it will take the whole town to rebuild and render aid.

“I think everybody’s been helping everybody a little bit, here and there, it’s good,” Marshfield resident Luke Mulligan said. Mulligan was hosting his sister’s father-in-law when the storm destroyed the bridge from their house to the road.

“My vehicle’s at the top of the bridge over there,” Jack Ruiz said. “I can’t really get out of here, can’t go back to Florida, so I’m stuck here for a little while. Stuck here until we get a fresh bridge.

The Agency of Transportation surveyed the location on Saturday. There’s no timeline for when it might be repaired.

“They said it could be weeks, it could be months,” Mulligan said.

With no way to get out and no hope from the government in sight, Mulligan and Ruiz took it upon themselves to build a lifeline.

“I have an expecting wife who I need to make sure I can get her out, I can keep her safe, and I got young kids too, and he has young kids, we both have families, so we just had to make everything safe,” Mulligan said.

After completing their temporary solution in two days, the dads are using four-wheelers to get to and from the house. Despite all the fear and uncertainty the flood brought, Marshfield residents say they have a profound feeling of gratitude.

