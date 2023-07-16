Montpelier market helps support food producers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - While the city of Montpelier is working on recovery many events have been postponed, but there’s one tradition that’s been able to make it through and support the area’s food producers.

Normally the Capital City Farmers’ Market is held on 133 State Street but because of the flooding downtown, the market is at a temporary new location at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. Organizers say this weekend the market is down about 20 vendors due to the recent rain storm but they wanted to support their local farmers in their time of need.

“To be able to throw a market together that may not be where it’s suppose to be. But to come and hug our customers, our fellow vendors. You know share in the tragedy but also know that we are going to move forward. We always do. There’s a little sense of normalcy I think,” said Hannah Blackmer, owner of Fieldstone Farms.

Blackmer says her farm did not lose a lot of vegetables, but with the ground still being wet, she doesn’t know what she will lose from the storm.

She says her farm should have enough to continue for the season but farmers markets like this one are the best way to make sure farms stay afloat.

“With so much water, it’s kind of hard to see like, what will happen in the future. We do need support, but the communities also mneed our support. I think that comes through watching people come out. Smile for the first time in many days,” said Blackmer.

Dairy farmer Robert Nelson feels the same. He owns Blue Goose Farm.

He says in the last couple of days he couldn’t bring his milk to any of his normal routes. He had to find ways to keep his milk cold with no power and hes a little concerned with more rain coming.

“We have some hay still out in the field that’s waiting to be cut. Keeps getting trampled on by all the rain, thats my winter supply for the cows to eat. So I am a little nerbous about it, and I hope we can get some sunshine,” said Nelson.

But the rain couldn’t keep the people away as the community of Montpelier rallied to support the vendors.

“We just wanted to come out and support all of our neighbors and the local buisnesses. We live here in Montpelier, and it’s just been heartbreaking. All this devistation from the flood,” said Michelle Holder.

It is unclear if the market is going to be at this location for long. It could be a couple more weeks, but one thing is for certain the Capital City Farmers’ Market is going to be open all summer long.

