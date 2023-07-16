Advertise With Us
‘Neers roll past Mystic in return to Rec Field

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Mountaineers made the most of their first home game since Monday and Tuesday’s floods, riding a big fourth inning to an 11-3 win over Mystic Saturday night at Montpelier Rec Field. With the victory and Upper Valley’s doubleheader split at North Shore, Vermont now leads the NECBL North Division by three games. The Nighthawks are scheduled to visit the Mountaineers on Sunday evening, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

