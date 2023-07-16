‘Neers roll past Mystic in return to Rec Field

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Mountaineers made the most of their first home game since Monday and Tuesday’s floods, riding a big fourth inning to an 11-3 win over Mystic Saturday night at Montpelier Rec Field. With the victory and Upper Valley’s doubleheader split at North Shore, Vermont now leads the NECBL North Division by three games. The Nighthawks are scheduled to visit the Mountaineers on Sunday evening, weather permitting.

