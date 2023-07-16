Advertise With Us
New Hampshire sweeps Lions Cup All-Star Soccer games

Girls win second straight, boys snap five-game skid in series
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire boys and girls earned a sweep of the Lions Cup Twin State Soccer All-Star Games Saturday afternoon at Hanover High.

Twin sisters Isabelle and Sophia Keogh made the most of their final high school contest, combining for all five goals in the 5-2 New Hampshire girls win over Vermont. It was the Granite Stater’s second straight win in the series.

The Vermont boys mounted a late comeback, but fell short 3-2 as New Hampshire won for the first time since 2016.

