Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Ripton home destroyed, dozen others evacuated following mudslide

Ripton home destroyed by mudslide Friday night.
Ripton home destroyed by mudslide Friday night.(The University of Vermont)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ripton home was destroyed, and a dozen other people were evacuated after a mudslide Friday night.

Photos from The University of Vermont show what the area looked like Saturday morning.

A mudslide in Ripton Friday destroyed a home and forced a dozen others to be evacuated.
A mudslide in Ripton Friday destroyed a home and forced a dozen others to be evacuated.(The University of Vermont)

The National Weather Service says it likely occurred because Friday night’s thunderstorms dropped another 3.5″ rain over the already very saturated soils in the Ripton area.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dugway Road in Richmond
Vermont State Police recover body of missing woman
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains ahead of incoming storms.
National Weather Service urges preparations for more rainfall Sunday
Tornado touches down in Benson, VT
Tornado touches down in Rutland County
WCAX traffic alert
Saturday road closure alerts
Tim Lopez, Tom Higgenson, and Mike Retondo face the crowd as the Plain White T's (along with...
Do Good Fest flood relief fundraiser raises more than $414,000, and you can still help

Latest News

Marshfield residents remain resilient
IRS
IRS grants Vermonters tax relief after flood
Tax Relief for Vermont Residents after flood
MAX ADVANTAGE FORECAST 7-16-23