Ripton home destroyed, dozen others evacuated following mudslide

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ripton home was destroyed, and a dozen other people were evacuated after a mudslide Friday night.

Photos from The University of Vermont show what the area looked like Saturday morning.

A mudslide in Ripton Friday destroyed a home and forced a dozen others to be evacuated. (The University of Vermont)

The National Weather Service says it likely occurred because Friday night’s thunderstorms dropped another 3.5″ rain over the already very saturated soils in the Ripton area.

