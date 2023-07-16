Setback for the opening of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

LAMOILLE COUNTY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is set to be the longest rail trail in New England, but now it’s been shut down after the historic flooding. The trail’s celebration is postponed, including Gov. Phil Scott’s end-to-end ride.

“Oh we were just devastated, you know the whole area, all the houses and the personal residencies as well. But when I came down and looked at this, it had just been completed in the last couple months,” said Lizabeth Maris.

Before the flooding Governor Phil Scott and Senator Bernie Sanders were supposed to help communities along the 93-mile trail. A four-season transportation and recreational trail that broke ground in 2013 and is now the longest in New England. The damage of the trail is between Cambridge and St. Johnsbury. Local resident Lizabeth Maris was excited to enjoy the rail trail but now she is feeling the loss

“It’s just taken out it’s going to take so long, we had all the grants and everyone so excited about this,” said Maris.

Officials say the flooding takes them back to 2011 when tropical storm Irene hit.

“I would say the flooding right now is on par with what see what with tropical storm Irene,” said Michele Boomhower, Division Director Policy, Planning & Intermodal Development.

Boomhower went to Morrisville to see the damage and was surprised by what she saw. “The location in Morrisville where we would have had the celebration and the place is devastated.”

Officials say it is going to be a lengthy and expensive process to rebuild the trail. “We’re anticipating that federal highway will be our partner in rebuilding all of this and that would bring us 80% of the funding that we would need for the rebuilding,” said Boomhower.

Officials tell me they don’t know exactly when the trail will be open again but they will regroup once communities and businesses have recovered.

