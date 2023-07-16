What-to-do: Sunday, July 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday.

Today is National Ice Cream day! Celebrate with some Vermont dairy. Try Ben & Jerry’s or a creemee at your favorite stand. This is a great way to support local dairy. Creemees and ice cream can be soup for the soul -- so go treat yourself after a difficult week.

The Putney Famers Market will be downtown at 7 Carol Brown Way. It begins at 11:00 this morning. The Agency of Agriculture says famers in our state have lost millions of dollars from flood damage, and one of the best things you can do to support them is attend your local famers’ market. You can meet some of those most affected and learn more about farm damage by speaking to growers this morning.

And if you’re not too busy, get involved in the community. Register to volunteer at Vermont.gov/volunteer. Work with government and nonprofit partners across Vermont to meet unmet needs, check on those who are isolated, and help clean up from the storm. The devastation from this week will not go forgotten, and we encourage everyone who can to get up, get out there, and stay Vermont strong. You can visit our website for more information.

