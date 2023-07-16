BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday turned out to be a quiet day, except for a few showers.

Unfortunately, flash flooding is likely today and tonight. A potent storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms, especially from the morning through early afternoon. A few thunderstorms may be strong or severe (not to the extent of Thursday’s event), but the most concerning issue will be heavy and even torrential downpours. The heaviest downpours are expected to be south and east of the Champlain Valley, with 1 to 2 inches of rain likely (less in New York), and locally 3 or more inches in eastern areas. With the ground still saturated, flash flooding is likely Sunday through early Monday morning, especially east of the Champlain Valley. Stay tuned for the latest updates, and never cross any flooded roads.

Monday will be a dry and mostly sunny day, thankfully, with highs in the upper 80s. Another system is expected to bring yet more showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Flooding isn’t out of the question that day either, so stay tuned as we get closer to that event.

Wednesday will be another welcomed dry day, and Thursday is looking generally dry, though a few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. We’ll be watching what could be another round of showers and thunderstorm for Friday.

