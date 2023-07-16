BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered through the day, with even some sunshine expected. However, flash flooding may pop up at any time, especially since the ground is still saturated from recent storm systems. Locally 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible, mainly east of the Champlain Valley, with an isolated 3-inch reading possible as well. Be aware of your surroundings, and never cross any flooded roads. Also, a TORNADO WATCH is in effect for viewers in Western New Hampshire until 3 PM today, so stay tuned for the latest updates, and seek shelter if a warning is issued in your area.

Tonight, any showers and thunderstorms will end, though flooding is still possible in spots, due to the lag effect of how flooding can occur after the rain stops. Be especially careful if you’re driving at night. Monday will be a dry day, thankfully, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll have some ups and downs during the week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday. It doesn’t look too significant, but at this point, even modest amounts of rain can increase the likelihood of flooding. We’ll keep an eye on it. Wednesday and Thursday are looking quiet, except for a few possible thunderstorms on Thursday. There is a better chance for showers on Friday, then just a few for Saturday. It will be beneficial to have those few dry days this week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.