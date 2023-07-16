Advertise With Us
By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The heaviest rain has moved out of the area, thankfully, but it did result in a few flash flood warnings. The rest of this afternoon and early evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm is capable of producing locally heavy downpours, so the risk for flash flooding isn’t over yet. Make sure to heed any warnings and head to higher ground if you can do so safely.

Tonight, any showers and thunderstorms will end, though flooding is still possible in spots, due to the lag effect of how flooding can occur after the rain stops. Be especially careful if you’re driving at night. Monday will be a dry day, thankfully, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll have some ups and downs during the week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday. It doesn’t look too significant, but at this point, even modest amounts of rain can increase the likelihood of flooding. We’ll keep an eye on it. Wednesday and Thursday are looking quiet, except for a few possible thunderstorms on Thursday. There is a better chance for showers on Friday, then just a few for Saturday. It will be beneficial to have those few dry days this week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

