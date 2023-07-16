BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thankfully, the weather was quiet for Saturday, but we have more rain for Sunday, with flash flooding likely, especially east.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into the region Sunday morning, some with heavy downpours. The heaviest activity will be late morning through early afternoon, then taper to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may be strong or even severe, but nothing like the outbreak that occurred Thursday. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected, with locally 3 inches in the heaviest thunderstorms. The higher rainfall amounts are expected to be east of the Champlain Valley, with lighter amounts in New York. With the ground still saturated, flash flooding is likely, especially east, into Sunday night. Remember to never cross any flooded roads, and be especially careful at night. It should be noted that this system will not have the widespread destruction that the storm on Monday and Tuesday had.

Monday is looking like a dry day, which is certainly what we need. Yet another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Tuesday. Heavy downpours aren’t out of the question that day too, so stay tuned for the latest updates. Wednesday is looking great, and Thursday will have just a few showers and thunderstorms. Friday could bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Be safe, take it day by day, and stay tuned to WCAX for the latest updates on any flooding.

