Air quality expected to go back down amid continuing Canada wildfires

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Air quality in our region could get poor again today because of the Canadian wildfire smoke.

All Vermont counties, and as well as Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and St. Lawrence counties in New York, are expected to reach the ”Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category due to fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke today.

Those with respiratory illnesses or others with breathing problems should monitor the AirNow website for updates on air quality in affected areas.

