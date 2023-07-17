Cabot community try to rise above expensive flood damages.

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Cabot community is taking to the streets to rebuild their roads homes and businesses.

The flood hit the Winooski river valley hard. Cabot is no exception.

“The damage to Cabot was extensive. A lot of our roads are dirt, and many were washed out, we lost major culverts which isolated many of our community members up in the hills, the downtown catastrophic flash flooding which buckled the roads, took out side walks and damaged some of our local businesses,” said Rory Thibault, Washington county judge and also a member of the fire dept.

His wife Johanna Thibault co-owns Harry’s Hardware, half bar, half tractor supply store. The night of the floods the couple thought they heard thunder but it turned out to be boulders rolling down the hill. It was actually pretty extreme, there used to be a bridge from the bass trail over here so we would sneak up the back, he came to check things out, called immediately and said you got to get over here,” said Johanna Thibault. The couple lined up sand bags from the store to block the flooding from entering Harry’s. Within minutes the block had flooded.

“We were on an island because it was just too dangerous to get off the building, and the ground was gone on both sides already,” said Johanna Thibault.

Surprisingly, the sand bags kept the first floor of Harry’s from flooding but they were not out of the woods just yet.

“The next morning we were surveying things, and my husband came up the stairs and said Hun, I got to show you something. We walked down the stairs into the basement, the river moved maybe 25 feet off its course, and we lost the whole back of the building,” said Johanna Thibault.

Main Street in Cabot was demolished. Residents say this house built up several feet of water.

This woman is packing up all her belongings because her entire basement and one foot of her main floor was flooded. I came back a couple hours later when things had calmed down a lot, I had people I didn’t even know moving mud off the porch. And it was incredible. The fire department went above and beyond, anybody who had a tractor who could come here, was here,” said Johanna Thibault.

Residents say the morning after flooding, the people of Cabot took it upon themselves to start rebuilding main street and the roads that connected the community.

“We found out the road in Cabot was deteriorating, the main road, the main road coming into Cabot was deteriorating, so we moved the excavator down there and started working there and have been working there for the past couple days,” said Morgan Churchill of Cabot.

“Everyone who had a piece of equipment came out and started helping,” said Bobby Searless.

This included taking people out of flood dangers from their homes in tractor buckets. For those isolated by impassible roads folks with four wheelers are using gas donated by Harry’s hardware to bring them food, water and aid.

Karen Abbott of Cabot said, “Everyone contributes in whatever way they can.”

“We’ve done at least 200 dinners everyday. Everyday, and today’s have been the biggest. We did over 200 lunch for lunch and we still have dinner tonight,” said Cindy Brown, a member of the ‘Neighbors in Action’ group.

While the community comes together to help people pack up repair and clean Cindy and her team feeds them. Abbott says Cabot’s a place where everybody knows your name, your car, and wants to be there for you when you need it.

“We always kind of stick together. We pick on each other, bark at each other every once in a while. But that’s usually all it ever is. I mean it’s kind of expected really, cause if you’re in Cabot it’s kind of what we do,” said Churchill.

“We just like helping the community,” said Brown.

“I mean I always knew we had a special place. I mean that’s why I’m here. That’s why I have my business here,” said Johanna Thibault.

Cabot is still continuing to make repairs on their own while sticking together. But as a town with a population of under 300 – they could use more helping hands.

“The damage far exceeds what one small town can handle on its own, and I think that’s the story up and down the Winooski River Valley and up and down the Lamoille River Valley, all these communities are small, and while they may be resilient, they need help from state and federal authorities as we transition from this response to then recovery and then rebuilding,” said Rory Thibault.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.