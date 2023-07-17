Advertise With Us
Crews working around the clock to stop sewage leak into Winoosk River

Crews are working around the clock on a temporary fix to stop a sewage leak into the Winooski River in Burlington.

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are working around the clock on a temporary fix to stop a sewage leak into the Winooski River in Burlington.

A mile-long bypass pipe is being built along North Avenue to stop any untreated water from making its way into the lake.

The city is hopeful the pipe will be ready to go within the next 10 days.

Pumper trucks continue to run 24/7 to capture as much untreated water as possible before it goes into Lake Champlain.

The aboveground pipe will only work for a few months because officials say it won’t be able to withstand Vermont’s winters.

“There’s kind of a three-pronged response here of reduce, repipe and repair. And the reduce, the reduction in flow materially helps limit the amount of discharge into the lake. We are actively constructing the bypass piping, and then we can turn our attention to the permanent repair,” said Chapin Spencer of Burlington Public Works.

The city is asking residents in the impacted area to conserve water as much as possible.



