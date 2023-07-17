Crews working around the clock to stop sewage leak into Winoosk River

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews are working around the clock on a temporary fix to stop a sewage leak into the Winooski River in Burlington.

A mile-long bypass pipe is being built along North Avenue to stop any untreated water from making its way into the lake.

The city is hopeful the pipe will be ready to go within the next 10 days.

Pumper trucks continue to run 24/7 to capture as much untreated water as possible before it goes into Lake Champlain.

The aboveground pipe will only work for a few months because officials say it won’t be able to withstand Vermont’s winters.

“There’s kind of a three-pronged response here of reduce, repipe and repair. And the reduce, the reduction in flow materially helps limit the amount of discharge into the lake. We are actively constructing the bypass piping, and then we can turn our attention to the permanent repair,” said Chapin Spencer of Burlington Public Works.

The city is asking residents in the impacted area to conserve water as much as possible.

Click here for more information on the project.

Related Stories:

Officials say Winooski River sewage pipe fix could take another week

Burlington New North End residents urged to reduce water use due to sewage spill

What impact will flooding have on Lake Champlain?

Burlington crews respond to burst sewage pipe

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.