Death of person found in Lake Champlain not considered suspicious, police say

Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this week.
Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this week.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this week.

Colchester Police say the remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition when they were spotted off the shore of Colchester Point Sunday afternoon.

They have been sent to the medical examiner’s office to work toward identification and determining the cause of death.

The Colchester Police marine unit was able to recover the remains.

Police say at this point, they don’t believe the death is suspicious.

“There are several missing persons in Vermont that are water-related. So we are taking a look at those to see if we can make an identification. The missing people that we are trying to tie this to are not suspicious activity. So at this point, we do not have any grounds to believe we are dealing with any foul play,” Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen said.

Police warn it could take a while before a positive ID is made.

