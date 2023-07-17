Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM machine inside store

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to steal an ATM machine out of a Weathersfield store. Officials say it happened at the Downers Four Corners Store on VT Route 106 at around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

They say the suspect used an orange excavator to remove the front wall of the store then extract and transport the ATM machine into the back of a vehicle on Upper Falls Road. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact authorities.

