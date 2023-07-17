Advertise With Us
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM machine inside store

Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to steal an ATM machine out of a...
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to steal an ATM machine out of a Weathersfield store.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to steal an ATM machine out of a Weathersfield store. Officials say it happened at the Downers Four Corners Store on VT Route 106 at around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

They say the suspect used an orange excavator to remove the front wall of the store then extract and transport the ATM machine into the back of a vehicle on Upper Falls Road. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact authorities.

