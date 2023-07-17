Elissa Borden joins Channel 3 morning team

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Elissa Borden has officially joined the Channel 3 morning team!

Elissa has replaced Dom Amato as the morning anchor alongside Alexandra Montgomery. Elissa has been working with WCAX News since March 2020, just four days before the beginning of the pandemic quarantine.

Despite the hardships that came with starting a job during a global pandemic, she has shown her hard work and dedication to journalism throughout her time at WCAX. In her three years at the station, Elissa started as the weekend morning producer, then weekend morning anchor, and eventually made her way to the 4 p.m. weekday and Made In Vermont feature reporter.

We are excited to see her professionalism and journalistic originality be brought to the morning show and look forward to seeing what she brings to our morning audience.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.