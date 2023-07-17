FEMA reps spread out across the state to find Vermonters who need help

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA is looking for Vermonters in need of individual assistance. Reps with the federal agency are making stops throughout the state to help with disaster relief.

Jane Deschamps has lived in her house in the town of Barre for 39 years. Her basement has flooded before but never quite like this.

“I look like I was on an island. The driveway next to her was totally filled with water. All the way around me was totally filled with water,” Deschamps said.

Her basement was filled with 2,500 gallons of water. She says she could lose her furnace and several of her personal items got washed out during the flood. Her basement is now covered in mud.

The disaster hit as she was trying to sell her house. So when FEMA showed up to help her apply for disaster relief, she was more than happy to fill out an application.

“If they can help us I think that would be great. I had already decided to sell it, to leave here. I had already had a realtor come do a walk-through and everything. Then this flood hit, which now kind of puts things on hold,” Deschamps said.

Reps with the federal agency are making stops throughout Vermont to help document the disaster to see if Vermonters will qualify for individual assistance. They have been in the state for a couple of days and have helped dozens of people fill out applications.

FEMA says there is no range of how much money a person will get as every situation is different.

“There are so many different programs that people may or may not qualify for, be eligible for. And really the best thing to do is talk to a FEMA person one on one. People who work for FEMA are kind of a different breed. They really really do want to help,” said Jann Tracey of FEMA.

Crystal Lowery has been in the community helping people with recovery. She says her basement flooded but she has the means to get the help she needs and she’d rather not apply.

“I would rather the people that need it more to be able to have the help that they need. Because we have family and friends that can help us right now,” Lowery said.

FEMA will be here for the next couple of weeks talking to Vermonters about what they need. They are currently working on putting in some disaster recovery centers for people so that everybody can talk to a representative one on one.

