Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Flooding prompts changes to Zuckerman’s banned book tour

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman-File photo
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flooding has prompted changes to Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman’s banned book reading tour.

We told you in June about Zuckerman’s plan to tour the state this summer and fall to host a series of banned book readings at local bookstores and libraries. He said it was in response to a movement in other states like Florida and Texas to crack down on what reading material is offered in libraries and classrooms.

But because of flood damage in Vermont, some changes have been made to the lieutenant governor’s tour.

The Waterbury stop originally planned for July 12 was postponed to Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.

And the Kellogg Hubbard Library is closed for repairs due to flood damage, so the stop originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30, is canceled.

All other stops remain the same. You can find the full schedule on the lieutenant governor’s website.

Related Story:

Lt. Gov. Zuckerman to launch statewide banned book tour

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dugway Road in Richmond
Vermont State Police recover body of missing woman
Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Ripton home destroyed by mudslide Friday night.
Ripton home destroyed, dozen others evacuated following mudslide
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains ahead of incoming storms.
National Weather Service urges preparations for more rainfall Sunday
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is set to be the longest rail trail in New England, but now it’s...
Setback for the opening of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

Latest News

Week Eighteen - Hike of the Week (Weathersfield Trail)
Vermont music venue Higher Ground’s move to Burlington’s South End is moving forward. - File...
Plan to move Higher Ground to Burlington moves forward
One person was killed in a crash in the North Country on Friday. - File photo
Northern New York woman killed in Champlain crash
Week Seventeen - Hike of the Week (Mount Olga)