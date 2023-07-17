Flooding prompts changes to Zuckerman’s banned book tour

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flooding has prompted changes to Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman’s banned book reading tour.

We told you in June about Zuckerman’s plan to tour the state this summer and fall to host a series of banned book readings at local bookstores and libraries. He said it was in response to a movement in other states like Florida and Texas to crack down on what reading material is offered in libraries and classrooms.

But because of flood damage in Vermont, some changes have been made to the lieutenant governor’s tour.

The Waterbury stop originally planned for July 12 was postponed to Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.

And the Kellogg Hubbard Library is closed for repairs due to flood damage, so the stop originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30, is canceled.

All other stops remain the same. You can find the full schedule on the lieutenant governor’s website.

Related Story:

Lt. Gov. Zuckerman to launch statewide banned book tour

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.