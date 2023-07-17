Advertise With Us
Funeral for Rutland City officer to be held at Castleton campus

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - You’re invited to pay your respects to the Rutland City officer killed during a high-speed car chase.

Officer Jessica Ebbighausen’s cruiser was hit head on by a man police say was trying to get away after breaking into a home.

She was only 19 years old and was working to become a full-time member of the department.

A walk through for law enforcement and first responders will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Rutland Recreation Community Center.

Once they’re done, the public is invited to walk through. The doors remain open until 7:00 p.m. tonight.

Her funeral is tomorrow on Castleton’s campus, but with limited space, you’re invited to attend tonight instead.

