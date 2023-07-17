Gov. Scott requests USDA funding to help Vt. farmers after flood damage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers in the state will get a helping hand if Governor Phil Scott’s request for funding is approved.

Scott requested a Secretarial Disaster Designation. Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and Congresswoman Becca Balint all got behind his request by sending a letter to the USDA.

The letter says the declaration would give additional federal money and support directly to Vermont’s farmers.

“It is imperative that the Federal government, working in conjunction with the state, mobilize as many resources as possible to quickly bring aid to Vermont’s agricultural sector,” the letter reads.

