Johnson Laundromat still cleaning up after flooding

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - The small downtown of Johnson is in despair over the weekend as many are dealing with the aftermath of severe flooding.

Danielle Havens and her family own Johnson’s Laundromat and several apartments in town.

“I feel like I am in a movie, like I don’t even know what to do, what to say. Then we got to work, we just started doing things,” said Havens.

They say when the water came in from the river it destroyed many of their apartments and washed out their entire business.

They have spent all weekend trying to re-build what they can and have had many community members volunteering to help. But despite the effort they are worried about how long recovery will take.

“We need help in Johnson and I was not expecting volunteers. They showed up today, and we have gotten more done in a day than we would have been able to do in a month. I am not an expert on this but it’s going to take months or years to get this fixed,” said Havens.

Rick and Pam Aupperlee have lived in the area for over thirty years. They haven’t seen damage done like this before and the water destroyed the majority of items in their house washed out their gardens and even their pool. They have been trying to salvage what they can all weekend with their family and say the community support they have received has been remarkable.

“People poured in, wouldn’t you say? I would say that yeah. Strangers, people we have never met before came and introduced themselves. They said how can we help, people have stopped by with water. All kinds of supplies. The red cross just gave us more supplies,” the couple said.

Volunteers willing to do the work say coming together is what Vermont is all about. “I think that’s just Vermont, that’s what we are. I think people just need to show up and make an offer. Bring sandwiches or cookies, you know it doesn’t need to be labor intensive. Just helping,” said Debra Tamayo of Colchester.

Johnson is on a long road to recovery, and they still need volunteers.

If you would like to reach out to Sarah Henshaw, the volunteer coordinator for Lamoille County by EMAIL: volunteer@uwlamoille.org

