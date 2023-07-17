Made in Vermont: The Oxford Company

CORNWALL, Vt. (WCAX) - Amy Oxford is hooked on rug hooking.

“We call it instant gratification with wool,” she laughed.

She owns The Oxford Company in Cornwall, a one-stop shop for rug hooking. They offer classes, teaching certification, a yarn shop, and even their own special rug hooking tool. Oxford says this kind of rug hooking is different than most.

“Traditional rug hooking is done with a crochet hook, so with a hook you pull up loops. That started in the 1830s. What we do is called punch needle rug hooking, and we punch down,” she explained. Though the technique is different, she said, the outcome is the same. “They both make a running loop stitch, just in different ways.”

Oxford is actually a big player in the punch needle rug hooking community. She’s an esteemed author on the subject, and designed the Oxford Punch Needle... a more ergonomic take on the traditional tool.

“I got carpal tunnel and tendonitis from using the tool that I learned with so I wanted something that would be more user-friendly,” she said. It uses a stainless steel needle to seamlessly guide yarn, wool or other fabric through with just a simple punch. Much to their surprise, and delight, in 2017, the Oxford Punch Needle went viral on social media.

“The next day I came in and Heidi had gotten orders from all over the world, sales went up 640 percent,” she laughed.

Oxford got her tool, constructed here in Vermont, patented very shortly after that. Now, her business is the go-to source for anything punch needle rug hooking. People come from all over the world to take her classes, and they’ve shipped their punch needles to 72 countries.

”There are very few places that teach it, so I think our success is because we’re a big fish in a very small pond,” said Oxford.

The Oxford Company also owns over 600 McAdoo Rug designs, an iconic Bennington company that closed in 2009.

“We’re very lucky to have them, I think of them as a national treasure really,” said Oxford, who learned rug hooking when she worked there. People from far and wide order these rug designs, which the Oxford team copies by hand to send out to customers. But no matter if it’s a McAdoo design, or you’re punching your own path, there’s plenty of fun to be had with this hobby,

“It’s really fun to do, it’s easy to learn, super relaxing and kind of meditative,” she said.

And, there’s plenty of expertise, among other things, to be found at The Oxford Company.

