Morrisville residents make repairs alongside preparations for more rain

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are dealing with the aftermath of heavy flooding, while trying to prepare for the possibility of more. The powerful storms dropped roughly 9 inches of rain causing at least one death. Many residents’ homes and businesses were ruined because of the heavy rainfall. While some lost almost everything, others say they are lucky they made it through okay.

“We didn’t lose no power or nothing,” Dianna Colburn said.

“We have been very fortunate here,” Patti Hayford said.

Patti Hayford, a Hyde park resident, is a mother of two. Although her house was fine, one of her kids’ lives in Morrisville and had been under a “do not drink” water order, until it was lifted Saturday.She says the order, among other things, left her worried for her children who lived in areas of the state that were feeling the storm’s effects more than she was.

“Well, I’ve been worried about everyone around me. Our son lives in Johnson, and we have a daughter in Morrisville where areas have been severely affected… Our daughter in Morrisville however is with the no boil thing, I guess they can now boil it and use it,” Hayford said.

But while communities are still reeling from the impacts, experts say there’s more rain ahead that could lead to flash flooding impacting small creeks and streams causing local officials to take action.

Morrisville police reported that they are closing Brooke road near Cleveland corners road due to high water.

Kate Robinson, who is originally from North Carolina, came to the Green Mountain State to make sculptures, but she is now facing a challenge as the floods made their way through the studios she was working at.

“We lost a few artists’ studios which was chaotic,” Robinson said.

but now as the area braces for more rain, she says she’s prepared this time and her co-workers moved all of their artwork from the ground levels.While some finish up their preparations, others hope that no one else gets hurt. “I’m hoping that everybody that is still, Johnson is just a mess, I’m hoping that they are listening to Governor Scott, staying safe,” Hayford said.

