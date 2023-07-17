Nonprofits team up to create recovery fund for Montpelier businesses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Montpelier nonprofits are teaming up to create a recovery fund for businesses in the Capital City. It’s called the Montpelier Strong Recovery Program.

The Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Alive will collect donations and provide grants to downtown businesses impacted by the flooding. Some $300,000 has already been raised.

Montpelier Alive says many businesses are feeling the pressure and don’t know where they will get the money to recover.

“The more that we learn, the worse the situation. The only thing available to businesses right now through FEMA is an SBA loan. Many businesses are already in debt, and they don’t want to take on more debt,” said Katie Trautz, the executive director of Montpelier Alive.

The two organizations are currently trying to figure out what the criteria for the grants are.

Click here for more information or to donate.

