Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Nonprofits team up to create recovery fund for Montpelier businesses

Two Montpelier nonprofits are teaming up to create a recovery fund for businesses in the...
Two Montpelier nonprofits are teaming up to create a recovery fund for businesses in the Capital City. It’s called the Montpelier Strong Recovery Program.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Montpelier nonprofits are teaming up to create a recovery fund for businesses in the Capital City. It’s called the Montpelier Strong Recovery Program.

The Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Alive will collect donations and provide grants to downtown businesses impacted by the flooding. Some $300,000 has already been raised.

Montpelier Alive says many businesses are feeling the pressure and don’t know where they will get the money to recover.

“The more that we learn, the worse the situation. The only thing available to businesses right now through FEMA is an SBA loan. Many businesses are already in debt, and they don’t want to take on more debt,” said Katie Trautz, the executive director of Montpelier Alive.

The two organizations are currently trying to figure out what the criteria for the grants are.

Click here for more information or to donate.

Related Stories:

Montpelier tackles cleanup efforts as rivers recede

Montpelier begins to cleanup as flood waters recede

Vermont National Guard called in to help with rescues, flood recovery

Scott calls Vermont flooding historic, catastrophic

City leaders say rising water slowing at Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier

Paddlers navigate Montpelier floodwaters

Montpelier residents band together as city floods

Montpelier police urge people to stay off roads as water rises

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dugway Road in Richmond
Vermont State Police recover body of missing woman
Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Ripton home destroyed by mudslide Friday night.
Ripton home destroyed, dozen others evacuated following mudslide
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains ahead of incoming storms.
National Weather Service urges preparations for more rainfall Sunday
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is set to be the longest rail trail in New England, but now it’s...
Setback for the opening of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

Latest News

State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
State works to make navigating flood recovery process easier for Vermonters
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman-File photo
Flooding prompts changes to Zuckerman’s banned book tour
Week Eighteen - Hike of the Week (Weathersfield Trail)
Vermont music venue Higher Ground’s move to Burlington’s South End is moving forward. - File...
Plan to move Higher Ground to Burlington moves forward