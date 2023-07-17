Advertise With Us
Northern New York woman killed in Champlain crash

One person was killed in a crash in the North Country on Friday. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - One person was killed in a crash in the North Country on Friday.

New York State Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Route 11 in Champlain.

Investigators say Janice Graves, 60, of Altona, ran a stop sign at the intersection of South Street and Route 11, and she was hit by a pickup driven by Joshua Winkle, 44, of Mooers.

Graves died at the scene.

