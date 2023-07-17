Advertise With Us
Rescue teams stand by as Otter Creek levels rise

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury’s Otter Creek is expected to crest, potentially causing problems in an already waterlogged area.

The river is expected to rise to 9.5 feet later on Monday morning, fall at night, and rise almost 9 feet again on Tuesday morning.

Even in those low moments, the water levels will stay above flood level stage. As of 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, water levels reached 7 feet, something that has not been seen in this area since 1994. This is already high enough to risk flooding, threatening nearby homes and businesses.

Middlebury Fire Department Chief David Shaw says his swift water rescue team is standing by for potential evacuations. A crew from Michigan is also stationed in town.

Chief Shaw also advises residents to pack a to-go bag in case rescue crews are unable to get to them right off.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

